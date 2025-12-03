A Nation on Parade: Crowds Unite to Honor UAE's 54-Year Journey

In a vibrant display of national pride and community spirit, Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, organised the Al Etihad Parade today in collaboration with the Dubai Events Security Committee as part of the National Month celebrations marking the 54th Eid Al Etihad. Featuring more than 500 cars, the parade transformed Jumeirah Road into a moving tribute to the UAE’s 54-year journey of unity, determination and ambition.

Held under the umbrella of the National Month campaign, launched last year by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and organised for the second consecutive year by Brand Dubai, the parade began at Union House, the historic site where the Founding Fathers signed the declaration of the Union in 1971 and raised the UAE flag for the first time. It concluded at Burj Al Arab, symbolising the achievements and modern transformation that define the country today. More than 1,000 UAE flags were distributed to participants by volunteers in cooperation with Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA).

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, extended her gratitude to all partners who supported the parade, including the Dubai Events Security Committee and the CDA. “We sincerely thank our partners whose collaboration ensured the success of the Al Etihad Parade. This event enabled the people of Dubai, both citizens and residents, to come together and express their pride in the UAE’s 54-year journey. The inspiration for the parade draws from the UAE’s story itself: from its founding in 1971 by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum and their fellow Founding Fathers, to the remarkable progress the nation has achieved today. We are especially grateful to the participating car owners, whose enthusiasm and cooperation helped present a community event that truly reflects Dubai’s distinctive character,” she said.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs and Chairperson of the Dubai Events Security Committee (ESC), said: “The strong cooperation between the Committee and Brand Dubai reflects the integrated way Dubai works to organise major events. We extend our gratitude to all participants, both citizens and residents, who joined the parade for their cooperation and spirit of responsibility. Their commitment to the guidelines ensured a smooth, safe and enjoyable experience for everyone, and contributed to presenting the parade in a way that reflects Dubai’s values and the high standards.”

Reem Obaid Al Awabed, Director of Social Programmes, Community Development Authority, said: “We extend our appreciation to the volunteers whose efforts played a key role in the success of the Al Etihad Parade. Their dedication and genuine sense of loyalty and belonging added great value to this national event. Engaging volunteers in such occasions deepens community awareness and strengthens social cohesion. Volunteerism is a cornerstone of building a supportive, connected and sustainable community.”

This year marks the first edition of the Al Etihad Parade, introduced as one of the main events of the month-long National Month celebrations, which began on Flag Day (3 November). The celebrations also feature the #ZayedAndRashid campaign that pays tribute to the two Founding Fathers who shaped the UAE’s transformation.