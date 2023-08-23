A Safe Start to the Academic Year... Dubai Police Urges Speed Limit Compliance Near Schools

As the new school year begins, the Dubai Police emphasizes the significance of prioritizing road safety and complying with traffic laws to ensure a seamless and incident-free beginning.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, urges drivers to abide by speed limits in school zones, refrain from distracted driving, such as using mobile phones, adhere to designated lanes, avoid driving while fatigued, and demonstrate respect for the "STOP" sign displayed by school buses.

He stressed the significance of school bus drivers adhering to all safety regulations and traffic laws, ensuring that the beginning of the school year remains secure and free of any incidents.

Maj. Gen. Al Mazroui reaffirmed the Dubai Police's unwavering commitment to implementing initiatives that bolster traffic safety, pointing out the significance of the 'Accident-Free Day' campaign, launched at the start of the academic year, to ensure a day without any traffic incidents on the first day of school. He also underscored the campaign's remarkable impact in past years, substantially reducing accidents and fatalities across the Emirate's roads.

Maj. Gen. Al Mazroui clarified that the 'Accident-Free Day' campaign will commence on the 28th of this month. He emphasized that the campaign is part of a series of initiatives and broader efforts aimed at enhancing traffic safety in alignment with the vision of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior.

"The 'Accident-Free Day' campaign serves as a community awareness initiative that coincides with the beginning of the school year when traffic education is intensified. Its objective is to encourage active community participation in promoting overall safety measures," he added.

The Director of the General Department of Traffic highlighted the remarkable success of the 'Accident-Free Day' campaign over the past five years in Dubai, achieving the significant milestone of zero fatalities and a notable reduction in the accident rate on the first day of school. He attributed this success to the commitment of drivers and parents to traffic regulations, which has played a pivotal role in ensuring a safe return to school life.

He further highlighted that the primary objective of the 'Accident-Free Day' campaign is to shape driver behaviour through a collective sense of responsibility and community collaboration, ultimately serving the public interest on the first day of school by achieving zero fatalities resulting from accidents. Additionally, the campaign aims to allow individuals to actively engage and contribute to its success by fostering a spirit of challenge, encouraging them to avoid traffic violations, and reducing the accident rate.

Marketing Plan

Maj. Gen. Al Mazroui further explained that Dubai Police prepared a comprehensive marketing plan for the campaign. This plan includes the use of educational videos, dissemination of awareness messages on the Dubai Police website and social media platforms, placement of campaign information on ATMs, display of informative posters, and promotion of the campaign in government and private institutions, as well as commercial centers throughout the Emirate.

"The campaign's message will be showcased on the Skydive Dubai platform, and text messages will be sent in collaboration with the Road and Transport Authority (RTA), Etisalat Group, and Du Telecommunications to enhance public awareness," he concluded.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.