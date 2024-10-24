A Tornado Precedes the Rainy Season in Ras Al Khaimah

The Kadra area in the southern regions of Ras Al Khaimah witnessed a rare tornado phenomenon on Wednesday. Nature enthusiasts and storm chasers in the UAE captured the scene with their phones.

This event comes amid forecasts from the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), predicting the formation of cumulus clouds and the possibility of rain from Wednesday until next Friday.

The forecast is due to the eastern region being affected by moist winds from the Sea of Oman and a weak low-pressure system.

The NCM also warned of occasionally strong winds, which could stir up dust and reduce horizontal visibility at times.

The NCM also revealed that the lowest temperature recorded in the UAE on Wednesday morning was 20°C on the summit of Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah at 12:01 PM.

