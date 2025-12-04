A Welcome Stamped in History: Dubai Greets Travelers with Tribute to Founders

As part of the National Month celebrations and the #ZayedAndRashid campaign launched by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Dubai Airports and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) is welcoming all passengers arriving at the emirate’s airports with a commemorative ‘Zayed and Rashid’ passport stamp that captures the spirit of the 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

The initiative pays tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, whose shared vision, values, and leadership laid the foundations of the nation’s unity and remarkable development journey. This year’s campaign blends national symbolism with a visual identity inspired by both leaders, reviving the spirit of the early years of the Union and introducing visitors to the ideals upon which the UAE was built.

Brand Dubai, the developer of the campaign’s visual identity, designed the commemorative stamp and the wider suite of campaign elements. With its simple yet powerful depiction of the Founding Fathers, the design offers every visitor a national emblem that accompanies them from the moment they arrive in Dubai. The initiative forms part of a broader series of visual, cultural and celebratory experiences that Brand Dubai is rolling out across the emirate during the National Month.

This commemorative passport stamp carries emotional and symbolic significance, evoking the story of the nation’s founding and reflecting the principles and vision that laid the groundwork for a country that today stands as a model of progress, opportunity, and well-being. The values of the Founding Fathers, Zayed and Rashid, continue to inspire generations, reinforcing unity, pride in national identity, and loyalty to the leadership.

The ‘Zayed and Rashid’ stamp is one of the key features of this year’s Eid Al Etihad celebrations, providing visitors with a distinctive welcome upon arrival. It underscores the Spirit of the Union that defines the UAE during this national occasion, while GDRFA Dubai continues to reflect this spirit through an arrival experience that highlights the meaning and value of the Emirati identity.