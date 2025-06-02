Abdulla Al Hamed inaugurates UAE Media Council office in Dubai Internet City

Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, inaugurated the Council’s new headquarters in Dubai Internet City.

The move aligns with the Council’s vision to foster a flexible, efficient working environment that nurtures national talent, attracts global expertise, and keeps pace with rapid developments in the media sector.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council; Maitha Majed Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Media Strategy and Policy Sector; Abdulla Belhoul, CEO of TECOM Group; Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Media City; and Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial Leasing at TECOM Group.

Abdulla Al Hamed toured the new facility, which enjoys a strategic location at the heart of one of the world’s most prominent media hubs. The new headquarters is expected to enhance the Council’s ability to build effective partnerships with leading institutions and strengthen its role in anticipating and shaping the future of media with greater efficiency and agility.

The facility also reflects the Council’s broader commitment to developing its institutional structure in support of its strategic objectives.

During a meeting with the Council's staff, Al Hamed affirmed that the new headquarters embodies the Council’s vision of establishing a progressive regulatory environment, one that nurtures national talent, fosters creativity, and positions human capital at the heart of media development.

He underscored the importance of maintaining the momentum built since the Council’s inception and called for greater efforts in the coming phase, particularly in implementing media policies and initiatives aligned with the new media framework. This includes integrated legislation and services designed to boost sector competitiveness, drive growth, and create opportunities for local content and emerging media ventures.

