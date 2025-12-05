​Abdullah bin Zayed and Italy’s Tajani Advance Strategic Partnership

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a phone call with Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Italian Republic, bilateral relations and ways to enhance them to serve the mutual interests of both countries.

The talks covered various areas of cooperation within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two nations.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the distinguished friendship with the Italian Republic, emphasising that the UAE-Italy strategic relations are advancing and that both sides are keen to broaden their horizons in support of development and prosperity for their peoples.

The two sides also discussed current regional and international developments and exchanged views on them.