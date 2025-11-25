​Abdullah bin Zayed and Top Trump Advisor Address Sudan Crisis

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in Abu Dhabi received Massad Boulos, Advisor to the US President for African and Arab Affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the current regional situation, foremost of which are the tragic developments of the civil war in Sudan, as well as ways to enhance regional and international efforts aimed at ending the crisis in a manner that helps protect civilian lives and ensures the unobstructed delivery of humanitarian aid.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed commended, during the meeting, the efforts of US President Donald Trump to achieve lasting security and stability in Sudan.

H.H. affirmed the UAE’s support for these efforts and for all regional and international initiatives aimed at reaching an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, in a way that contributes to ending the suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people and supporting their legitimate aspirations for security, stability, and a dignified life.

H.H. pointed to the UAE’s support for a politically driven, civilian-led process to resolve the crisis, stressing the need to exert every possible effort to end this civil war, which has been ongoing for more than two years.

The two sides also discussed a number of issues related to the strategic relations between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.