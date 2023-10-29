Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT's graduation

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council (EHRC), attended a ceremony held by the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) to celebrate the graduation of 226 male and female graduates students, who obtained distinction and honours with distinction, representing the "Today's Leaders for Tomorrow 2022-2023" cohort, who have completed programs in Engineering Technology, Health Sciences, Business Administration, Computer Information Science, Applied Media, and Education, across HCT's 16 campuses located throughout the UAE.

Held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the ceremony was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; Dr Abdulrahman Al-Awar, UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and HCT Chancellor, Dr. Faisal Al Ayyan, HCT President and CEO, and a number of VIPs, senior HCT administrative and academic officials and guardians of graduates.

The ceremony began with the national anthem, then a video was screened entitled “We design future,” which reviewed the programs, specialisations, and advanced applied learning environment in the HCT.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Faisal Al Ayyan expressed his thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the continuous and great support for the HCT, which enabled them to successfully perform their mission and role and provide the labour market with qualitative competencies in various fields capable of contributing to national development.



He said the HCT's new strategy under the theme ‘’We design Future 2023'' aims to advance applied education, fulfil national aspirations and keep abreast of rapid transformations in the labour market.

