Abdullah bin Zayed: Introduction of AI into general education curricula reflects UAE's vision for future of education

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, affirmed that integrating AI into public education curricula marks a strategic milestone that embodies the UAE’s forward-looking vision for education.

‘’It reflects our commitment to nurturing future generations who are equipped, today, with the tools they will need to thrive in tomorrow’s world. As rapid change reshapes our global landscape, technology stands as the defining language of our era and a key driver of progress,'' H.H. Sheikh Abdullah said.

He added, ''The UAE is dedicated to providing students with a comprehensive understanding of AI, encompassing not only technical skills but also ethical and cultural awareness and responsible use of this transformative technology.''

‘’It is our collective duty to equip our children with the capabilities to lead in the world of the future,'' he emphasised.

Chairman of the Education, Human Development and Community Council, affirmed that the inclusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a subject in the general education curricula is a strategic step that reflects the UAE’s vision for the future of education and its ongoing commitment to preparing generations who possess the tools of tomorrow, starting today.

‘’The world around us is changing at an unprecedented pace, and technology has become the language of the era and a driver of development,’’ H.H. Sheikh Abdullah said.

He added, "From this standpoint, the UAE is keen to empower students with a deep understanding of artificial intelligence technologies — not only from a technical perspective but also in terms of ethical and cultural awareness, and responsible engagement with this technology."

He further emphasised, “Our collective responsibility now is to equip our sons and daughters with the skills that will enable them to lead in the world of the future.”

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.