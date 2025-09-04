Abdullah bin Zayed Names Razan Al Mubarak as Special Envoy for Nature

As part of the United Arab Emirates’ efforts to strengthen its role as an active and influential leader on the international stage in nature conservation and biodiversity protection, and to support its national positions and the advancement of its global nature agenda, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has appointed Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak as Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Nature.

The appointment will enhance the UAE’s role as an influential strategic actor for global nature conservation and biodiversity protection, and will align the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ policies with those of national stakeholders, ensuring that environmental objectives are integrated into the UAE’s broader strategic priorities.

The role also supports the development of a unified and effective national agenda for nature, contributing to the UAE’s vision for sustainable development and reinforcing the country’s active engagement in this field. Moreover, it underscores the urgent need for collective action to tackle accelerating environmental challenges.

This appointment reaffirms the UAE’s steadfast commitment to nature conservation and biodiversity protection while promoting diplomacy in this area at both regional and international levels.

Furthermore, it reflects Razan Al Mubarak’s distinguished global leadership, notably exemplified by her role as the High-Level Champion for COP28, which was held at Expo City Dubai in late 2023, and her extensive international contributions to nature conservation.