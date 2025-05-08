Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court settles largest divorce case in region worth AED100 million

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court, part of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, has settled a record-breaking no-fault divorce case involving a foreign couple, with a financial settlement exceeding AED100 million (US$27 million).

It is the largest reported divorce settlement of its kind in the GCC region and highlights Abu Dhabi’s status as a leading international legal centre.

The couple, previously married in the United Kingdom, filed for a no-fault divorce before the Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court which was granted in less than 3 weeks within one court session, under the swift and progressive rules of the Abu Dhabi Civil Marriage Law No. 14 of 2021, which introduced, for the first time in the Arab region, civil non-religious rules governing the family affairs of foreigners including civil marriage, no fault divorce, civil wills and probate.

The couple reached a comprehensive financial settlement through the court, in coordination with one of the UK’s reputable family law firms.The settlement confirms the growing international confidence in the country's legal system, the couple's decision to choose the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department was based on the distinguished reputation of the local courts and the legislative and procedural developments they are witnessing.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court is the only Family Court in the Gulf region where proceedings are conducted bilingually in English and Arabic. Its procedures are conducted by a specialized legal team, including lawyers from Britain, to prepare the case, ensuring that foreign litigants can fully understand and navigate the process with transparency and legal certainty.

This case is part of a growing number of complex family disputes being brought before Abu Dhabi’s courts by international parties, particularly high-net-worth individuals seeking modern, fair, and accessible legal procedures.

This development reflects the Emirate’s commitment to building a world-class legal and judicial framework for expatriates family matters, comparable to those in the best international practices like the UK, United States, and Scandinavian countries — further enhancing Abu Dhabi’s attractiveness as a destination for residence, work, and investment.

