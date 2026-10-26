Abu Dhabi court dismisses AED 172,000 loan claim over contradictory statements
Plaintiff ordered to pay fees and expenses after failing to prove that the defendant received the money
By Amr Bayoumi2 min read
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The court noted that the plaintiff was seeking repayment of a loan he claimed to have given the defendant, but his statements about handing over the money were contradictory. At one point, he said he had given the defendant the money in cash, but later told the court that he had not given it to him.
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