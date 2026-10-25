Home UAE Abu Dhabi court orders amusement park company to pay Dh25,000 compensation after six-year-old girl suffers leg fractures

Abu Dhabi court orders amusement park company to pay Dh25,000 compensation after six-year-old girl suffers leg fractures

The company was also fined Dh30,000 in the criminal case after negligence and inadequate safety precautions were found to have caused the child’s injuries

By Amr Bayoumi Published: 25 October 2026, 09:17 (UAE) 3 min read Share