Abu Dhabi court orders amusement park company to pay Dh25,000 compensation after six-year-old girl suffers leg fractures
The company was also fined Dh30,000 in the criminal case after negligence and inadequate safety precautions were found to have caused the child’s injuries
By Amr Bayoumi3 min read
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The court found that the company’s negligence had harmed the child’s physical integrity and caused moral damage in the form of pain, sorrow and grief to both the girl and her father. Picture used for illustrative purpose.
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