Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crises and Disaster Management Team holds meeting to assess readiness of local entities to respond to adverse weather conditions

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team has held a meeting chaired by Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of the Emergency, Crises and Disaster Management Team, to discuss preparations and pre-emptive measures to enhance readiness to address adverse weather conditions and their potential implications in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the team discussed plans to enhance the readiness of primary support teams in Abu Dhabi to respond to any emergency, mechanisms to strengthen joint work among local entities in the emirate to ensure swift response by coordinating roles between response teams, and unifying procedures for dealing with weather conditions and their implications to address emergencies.

The team also reviewed the duties of the primary teams within their respective mandates and specialties, addressing plans to ensure business continuity for vital entities at an emirate level, and the necessary procedures to maintain public safety and protect residents and properties during adverse weather conditions.

Al Mazrouei emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts of emergency teams, following unified procedures to deal with emergencies, enhancing capacities to deal with and respond to emergencies, and preparing for recovery based on national emergency ecosystems.

He reaffirmed the importance of continuing the team's work to enhance readiness and strengthen joint work among local entities in the emirate to ensure a swift response.

The emergency readiness coordination meeting was attended by representatives from Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Department of Finance, Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Monitoring and Control Centre, Emirates Red Crescent, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Abu Dhabi Media Office, Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Ministry of Interior, Department of Community Development and the National Centre for Meteorology.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Centre works on activating the emergency and crisis management system by coordinating with various entities to build and develop capabilities and to benefit from the latest technologies to consolidate Abu Dhabi's position as the best responder to emergencies and crises.

