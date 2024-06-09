Abu Dhabi Government Announces Eid al-Adha Holiday for Employees

On Sunday, the Abu Dhabi Government announced the Eid al-Adha holiday for its employees. The holiday will begin on Saturday, June 15, and continue until Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

In a post on its "X" platform account, the Abu Dhabi Media Office stated, "The Eid al-Adha holiday for Abu Dhabi Government employees will commence on Saturday, June 15, and end on Tuesday, June 18, 2024."

The office added, "Official working hours will resume on Wednesday, June 19, 2024."

