Abu Dhabi launches Emiratisation policy for private schools: 2,000 Emirati teachers targeted over five years
ADEK’s new policy includes training programmes, a Dh4,000 monthly incentive and employment commitments from Taaleem, GEMS, SABIS and others, with the first phase focusing on social studies, Arabic and Islamic education
The policy aims to attract more than 2,000 Emirati teachers over the next five years through an integrated system combining training, professional development, financial support, and direct employment opportunities. Picture credit: Supplied