Home UAE Abu Dhabi launches Emiratisation policy for private schools: 2,000 Emirati teachers targeted over five years

Abu Dhabi launches Emiratisation policy for private schools: 2,000 Emirati teachers targeted over five years

ADEK’s new policy includes training programmes, a Dh4,000 monthly incentive and employment commitments from Taaleem, GEMS, SABIS and others, with the first phase focusing on social studies, Arabic and Islamic education

By Amr Bayoumi Published: 24 October 2026, 04:28 (UAE) 3 min read Share