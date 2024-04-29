Abu Dhabi Police: A Fine of 1000 AED and 10 Traffic Points for Not Stopping at the "Stop" Signal for School Buses

Abu Dhabi Police have called on vehicle drivers to fully stop when the side arm (stop sign) of school buses is extended in both directions, maintaining a distance of no less than five meters to ensure the safe crossing of students.

The police clarified that a fine of 1000 AED and 10 traffic points will be applied if drivers fail to stop when they see the "stop" signal specific to school buses.

Additionally, Abu Dhabi Police encouraged drivers to take advantage of the "Act Early and Benefit" program for early payment of traffic violations, as part of their strategic priority to enhance community happiness, proactive service quality, and motivate vehicle owners to pay traffic fines promptly to prevent accumulation.

They also mentioned that this includes a 35% discount on the violation if paid within the first 60 days from the violation date (except for dangerous violations), and a 25% discount if paid after 60 days up to one year from the violation date.

Furthermore, drivers can benefit from installment plans for violations through banks with zero interest for a period of 12 months, provided that the credit card is issued by banks and financial institutions contracted with the Abu Dhabi Police General Command. Payments can be made through the official Abu Dhabi government platform, TAMM, or directly at service centers to facilitate and serve the public.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.