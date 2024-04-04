Abu Dhabi Police arrests a person who embezzled 600,000 dirhams.



The Abu Dhabi Capital Police Directorate of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command succeeded in apprehending an employee of Asian nationality for betraying trust by embezzling and stealing 600,000 dirhams from a commercial establishment in Abu Dhabi.

Regarding the details of the incident, it was explained that the Al Khalidiya Police Station in the Abu Dhabi Capital Police Directorate received a report from the commercial establishment in Abu Dhabi, indicating that the establishment had been subjected to theft and embezzlement by one of its employees. Immediately, the Criminal Investigation patrols of the Al Khalidiya Police Station collected information which led to the quick arrest of the suspect, and investigations are ongoing with him, and he has been referred to the Public Prosecution to take its legal actions.

On its part, the commercial establishment thanked the Abu Dhabi Police General Command for the prompt response to the report and expressed its happiness for the quick arrest of the suspect.

Abu Dhabi Police called on commercial establishments to take all precautionary measures to prevent crime, enhancing the speed of apprehending criminals and suspects, confirming that the police continue their efforts to provide maximum security and safety, ensuring the safety of the public and the preservation of property, according to its strategy in sustaining security and safety and enhancing crime prevention.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.