Abu Dhabi Police Denies 50% Discount on Traffic Violations

Abu Dhabi Police has denied what has been circulated on social media regarding a 50% discount on traffic fines in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

They clarify that there is a 35% discount on fines if paid within the first 60 days from the date of the violation, excluding dangerous violations, and a 25% discount if paid after 60 days up to one year from the date of the violation as part of the "Initiate and Benefit" initiative.

They emphasized the importance of accuracy before publishing news and information, urging members of the community to avoid spreading and circulating rumors and misinformation, and to obtain news from official media sources.

Source : Albayan Newspaper

