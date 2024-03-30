Abu Dhabi Police: No change in speed limits on Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road - Al Mafraq to Al Ghwaifat

Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters denied what has been circulated on social media regarding changes in speed limits on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road "Al Mafraq - Al Ghwaifat", clarifying that the street speed limit is 160 km/h.

They emphasized the necessity of accuracy before publishing news and information, urging community members to avoid spreading and circulating rumors and misinformation, and to obtain news from official media sources.

