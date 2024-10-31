Abu Dhabi Police: Pedestrians Given Right of Way in All Residential, School, and Hospital Zones with Speed Limits of 40 km/h or Less

The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police has called on drivers to prioritize pedestrian crossings in residential areas, schools, and hospitals on all roads where speed limits are 40 km/h or less. Drivers are reminded to always give way to pedestrians in these zones, even if marked pedestrian crossings are absent, as part of a commitment to enhancing pedestrian safety.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate urged drivers to exercise caution, reduce speeds on all roads, particularly near pedestrian zones, and avoid distractions. It emphasized that ensuring the safety of pedestrians is a shared responsibility between drivers and pedestrians alike.

The Directorate also clarified that drivers who fail to give way to pedestrians in designated crossing areas will face a fine of AED 500 and six traffic points under Article 69, as residential areas, schools, and hospitals are considered pedestrian zones even in the absence of marked crossings.

