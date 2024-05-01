Abu Dhabi Police urges delivery riders to avoid driving in unstable weather conditions.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police has called on delivery riders to adhere to the necessity of stopping transportation and delivery services during unstable weather conditions, emphasizing its commitment to enhancing awareness and early warning to ensure the safety of motorcycle riders, specifically delivery riders.

Colonel Mahmoud Yousuf Al Balushi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, emphasized the necessity of avoiding motorcycle riding in unstable weather conditions, especially during rainfall, noting that motorcycles are designed to operate on dry roads and therefore are unsafe to ride in rainy conditions as it may lead to skidding and increased stopping distance to a very dangerous extent, often resulting in accidents.

Abu Dhabi Police stressed its concern for enhancing the safety of this category of road users through continuous awareness workshops focusing on raising their traffic awareness, implemented in several languages including Arabic, English, and Urdu as part of the directorate's plans to promote traffic safety.

Motorcycle riders (delivery riders) were urged to prioritize safe driving once unstable weather conditions have passed and to adhere to traffic regulations to avoid serious injuries, fatalities, and comply with lane discipline. They were advised against using phones while driving, to wear personal protective equipment, ensure the adequacy of motorcycle lighting, perform regular maintenance, refrain from entering restricted areas, and maintain a safe distance between motorcycles and vehicles to enhance their safety and that of road users.

