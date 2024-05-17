Abu Dhabi Police Warns Public of Fraudulent Transactions When Selling Vehicles and Goods Online

The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police has issued a warning regarding fraudulent purchases made through the internet and social media platforms. These scams often involve counterfeit and delayed payment receipts, allowing fraudsters to take immediate possession of vehicles or other goods listed for sale.

Brigadier General Muslim Mohammed Al Ameri, Acting Director of the Criminal Security Sector, emphasized the commitment of Abu Dhabi Police to educate the public about these fraudulent activities, assist them in reporting such incidents, and enhance preventive measures to avoid falling victim to scams.

Al Ameri explained that the fraudulent process typically begins when a seller advertises their goods on social media or specialized applications. After the parties agree on the terms, the fraudster examines the item and sends the seller fake bank receipts, convincing them that the transfer will take several days. The fraudster then takes possession of the item based on these deceptive receipts.

He stressed the importance of sellers verifying receipt of the actual payment before proceeding with the transaction to avoid becoming victims of cunning fraudsters who deceitfully assure them that the sale is being conducted legally.

Al Ameri also highlighted the importance of contacting the relevant authorities if individuals encounter fraud and urged them to report to the nearest police station. Additionally, information can be shared through the Abu Dhabi Police's "Aman" service, which operates around the clock and allows community members to help prevent crimes confidentially. Reports can be made via the toll-free number 8002626 (AMAN2626), text messages (2828), email (aman@adpolice.gov.ae), or the smart app of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command.

