Abu Dhabi: Private Schools Announce Adjusted Hours for Ramadan

In a thoughtful response to the upcoming month of Ramadan, private schools in Abu Dhabi have communicated a temporary adjustment in study hours to accommodate the spiritual needs of students. Beginning March 22, until the last day of the second semester on March 23, the schools will implement a four-hour daily schedule, running from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM. On Fridays, the study duration will be two hours, from 9:30 AM until 11:30 AM.

In an effort to maintain academic excellence, private schools have underscored the importance of student attendance during this period. Emphasizing the link between attendance, punctuality, and academic success, the schools urged families to prioritize their children's commitment to the specified schedule. Late arrivals after 9:30 AM will be considered tardy, with schools emphasizing the negative impact of poor attendance on both individual students and the overall class dynamic.

Furthermore, recognizing the significance of Ramadan, private schools have decided to suspend extracurricular activities for the month. The school canteen services will also be temporarily unavailable during Ramadan, with a reminder to parents of non-fasting children to ensure their children have a meal before coming to school. While food facilities will be unavailable, water devices will continue to be provided throughout the school.

With the spring break scheduled from March 23 to April 14, the second-semester report for each student will be issued after the break. The third semester is set to commence on April 15, following Eid al-Fitr.

In conclusion, private schools extend gratitude to parents for their cooperation during this period, emphasizing the importance of a collaborative effort in fostering a conducive learning environment for all students.

