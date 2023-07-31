Abu Dhabi Prosecution summons a lawyer for investigation for fabrication of a fake case and attributing to a judicial institution to increase her followers on social media

Legal measures have been taken by the Public Prosecution Office in Abu Dhabi against a lawyer accused of spreading rumors and false information on social media platforms, stating that this information is for a judicial institution. The accused lawyer posted a video clip on a social media platform, alleging that a ruling has been issued in a case heard by the courts, convicting a father sued by his son for insulting him, which is a fake story. When questioned by the Public Prosecution, the accused lawyer stated that the case was fictional and had no existence in reality.

In this context, the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi called on members of society to check the authenticity of information before circulating clips spread on social media, and to refrain from reposting or forwarding information without verifying the official sources of such information, hence cutting down the spread of rumors which may harm the public order.

The Public Prosecution affirmed that such acts and practices form a crime punishable by the UAE law, whether in relation to spreading rumors and false news, or to republishing or circulating such news, as provided for Article 52 by the Federal Decree-Law No. (34) of 2021 on “Combating Rumors and Cybercrimes”, stipulates that: “whoever uses the information network or any information technology means to announce, disseminate, re-disseminate, circulate, or recirculate false news or data, or false, tendentious, misleading or erroneous rumors or reports, contrary to what has been officially announced; or broadcasts any provocative advertisements that would incite or provoke the public opinion, shall be punished with at least one year of imprisonment and a fine of not less than AED 100,000”.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.