Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution Orders the Imprisonment of a Woman Accused of Posting a Video Likely to Incite Hatred

The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution ordered the imprisonment of a woman of Arab nationality, in connection with the investigation initiated into the publication by the accused of a video on social media likely to incite hate speech, and which constitutes an affront to men and domestic workers, in violation of general customs and ethics.

The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution had ordered the arrest of the accused woman, in the context of the “buzz” generated by the posting of the offending video on various social media platforms, while taking all legal measures to deal with the incident and conduct the necessary investigations.

The Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution pointed out that that these types of conduct are punishable by law in the United Arab Emirates and that Article 7 of Federal Decree-Law No. 2 of 2015 On Combating Discrimination and Hatred provides that “Any person, who commits any act involving hate speech by any means of expression or by any other means, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a period not less than five years and to a fine not less than five hundred thousand dirhams and not exceeding one million dirhams or either one of these two penalties.”

