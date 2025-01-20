Abu Dhabi ranked world’s safest city for 9th consecutive year

Abu Dhabi has been ranked first on the world’s safest cities list in 2025, the ninth consecutive year it has topped the list since 2017, according to online database Numbeo, reflecting the emirate’s efforts to develop pioneering security plans, strategies and initiatives.

Ranking first out of 382 global cities in the 2025 standings, Abu Dhabi has held Numbeo’s title of the world’s safest city for almost a decade, which reflects the emirate’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of life for citizens, residents and visitors.

Promotion by Abu Dhabi Police of the sense of safety and security in the city, while strengthening the trust of community members, has contributed to Abu Dhabi’s recognition in the Numbeo list, reinforcing the city’s position as a preferred place to study, work and live.

