Abu Dhabi University and Al Nahda National Schools join forces to boost academic and research cooperation

ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) and Al Nahda National Schools (ANNS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enrich students' understanding of university life and academic disciplines.

The collaboration will involve a range of initiatives designed to enhance students’ awareness of their academic interests and preferences. Through the collaboration, both entities aim to launch joint projects of mutual interest, as well as organise and host events that focus on research, culture, social activities and sports.

The MoU was signed by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, and Basema Saeed Al Junaibi, Director General of Al Nahda National Schools in the presence of senior officials from both entities.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, commented, “We are delighted to collaborate with a prestigious partner such as Al Nahda National Schools. At ADU, we constantly work hand-in-hand with our strategic partners to facilitate unique cross-learning experiences that prepare students for the ever-changing demands of the job market. Through this MoU, we seek to introduce the new generation of leaders to ADU’s resources and top-notch facilities and provide them the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the university’s environment and academic offerings. This ensures the development and preparation of competencies in their respective fields, empowering them to make meaningful contributions to their future endeavors.”

Basema Saeed Al Junaibi, Director General of Al Nahda National Schools, said, “At Al Nahda National Schools, we take pride in establishing a fruitful partnership with Abu Dhabi University, marked by continuous cooperation. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide our students with a different academic dimension, considering Abu Dhabi University's global standing and its role as one of the leading national academic institutions that have contributed to elevating the education system in the emirate, the UAE, and the region as a whole.”

Al Jenibi added, “This partnership presents a favorable opportunity for our students to engage in joint initiatives and activities with the university. It allows them to interact with university students, faculty, and administrative staff, opening up broad horizons for them to start thinking about their future, their interests, and their areas of creativity, enabling them to offer their best to themselves, their community, and their nation.”

Recently, ADU was ranked the 13th best university globally, among the Top 20 Small Universities in the World, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings 2023. ADU also stands as one of the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar, as per the THE Rankings. These rankings reflect the University’s outstanding accomplishments in the field of education, research, and academia.



