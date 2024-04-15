Activating distance learning in Sharjah Tuesday and Wednesday

Due to the current weather conditions, the local Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Management Team in Sharjah has activated the distance learning system for private schools in the emirate on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Additionally, all competitions and sporting activities organised by the Sharjah Sports Council are suspended during this period. These measures are taken to ensure public safety amidst the weather impact, with a heightened state of alert and readiness.

Residents are urged to exercise caution while driving, avoiding areas prone to flooding and staying away from valleys, mountains, and the sea due to potential dangers.

