ADJD: 34 million dirhams in financial aid for insolvents in 2024

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department reported that the total financial aid provided to insolvents in civil, commercial and rental cases, and financially distressed inmates of correctional and rehabilitation centers during 2024, amounted to 34 million dirhams, in implementation of social responsibility initiatives in cooperation with a number of contributors and supporting institutions within integrated solidarity programs that contribute to consolidating the stability of society.

The Judicial Department explained that the aid included paying amounts to financially distressed in civil and commercial cases, paying rental arrears, and paying money owed by a number of insolvent inmates in correctional and rehabilitation centers to complete their release procedures, in addition to providing travel tickets to enable those unable to return to their countries after serving their sentences.

His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said that these efforts are in line with the directions aimed at achieving sustainable justice, in implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, "may God protect him", to promote the values of solidarity and community participation, and in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, which focus on consolidating the role of institutions and individuals in strengthening societal cohesion.

He pointed out that the assistance provided by a number of contributors and charitable institutions in the country reflects the commitment to supporting the reformative justice system by providing aid and assistance to those in financial distress, with the aim of alleviating the burdens on them, and enabling them to restore financial balance and preserve their family and social entity.

He added that the Judicial Department will continue to work on implementing qualitative initiatives, in coordination with supporting partners, to enable people facing difficulties in settling their financial cases, and take the necessary steps to end them in an amicable manner according to fair solutions for all parties, in a way that ensures the achievement of prompt justice, the protection of financial rights, and the promotion of economic stability.