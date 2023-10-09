ADJD's 'Al Solh Khayr' guidance, counselling programme benefits 2,000 in 6 months

More than 2,000 people have benefited from guidance and counselling sessions, awareness-raising lectures and training workshops of the "Al Solh Khayr" (Reconciliation is Better) family guidance programme by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), during first-half of 2023.

The initiative aims to raise community awareness and enable couples to overcome family disputes by holding 23 interactive lectures and workshops via videoconferencing technology.

The ADJD stressed the importance of family guidance initiatives to achieve amicable settlement of disputes to preserve family stability, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of ADJD, to promote alternative dispute resolution approaches, particularly for family-related conflicts, to preserve the cohesion of family ties.

Launched three years ago, the initiative focuses on examining divorce cases and has significantly led to a substantial decrease in the number of divorce cases, with the percentage now stable at around 3% of the total number of cases brought before family guidance committees in Abu Dhabi.

The initiative also sets out innovative mechanisms to enshrine the culture of tolerance and improve the quality of family life. This is done by organising intensive guidance sessions for couples with qualified family counsellors and holding training workshops to teach them the needed skills to manage their conflicts, prepare a follow-up plan to ensure compliance with the reconciliation agreement and clear up any obstacles that may arise during its implementation.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.