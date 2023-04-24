ADP, Ewaa sign cooperation agreement to support victims of violence

Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) and the Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care (Ewaa) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide comprehensive services for victims of violence and human trafficking.

The MoU was signed by Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi, Director of the Criminal Security Division in ADP, and Sarah Ibrahim Shuhail, Director-General of the Centre. The MoU aims to combat all forms of violence and human trafficking and rehabilitate victims locally, regionally and globally.

Under the MoU, the two parties will coordinate and cooperate in addressing reports of violence and human trafficking, set frameworks for procedures of the ADP’s receipt of cases at the Ewaa centre, exchange knowledge and expertise, raise public awareness in relevant areas, jointly organise conferences, seminars, workshops, training programmes in human rights related areas, and exchange relevant reports, global indexes, legislations and relevant legal studies.

The MoU marks the cooperation between the two entities, demonstrating mutual keenness to strengthen cooperation and partnership to achieve mutual goals of providing comprehensive services to victims of violence and human trafficking.

