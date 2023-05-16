Ahmed bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of new cohort of graduates of ‘Dubai Medical College’ and ‘Dubai Pharmacy College’

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, today attended the graduation ceremony of a new cohort of 750 students of the ‘Dubai Medical College’ and ‘Dubai Pharmacy College’.

The new cohort was named in honour of the late founder of both colleges, Saeed Ahmed Lootah.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to uphold their outstanding academic achievements as they begin their professional journey.

He emphasised the significance of utilising their knowledge to benefit society and urged them to actively contribute to the nation’s development, with a special focus on the healthcare sector.

Highlighting the pivotal role of knowledge in societal advancement, His Highness underscored that human capital stands as the nation's most valuable asset, paving the way for a brighter and prosperous future.

During his speech, Lieutenant-General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and General Security in Dubai, as well as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of 'Dubai Medical College' and 'Dubai Pharmacy College,' expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for his unwavering support for the institution. This support has been instrumental in facilitating the graduation of numerous female doctors from 99 nations, who have played a crucial role in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted.

He also announced that the two colleges have been renamed as ‘Dubai Medical University’. The Dubai Medical University will feature two new colleges, including the ‘College of Medical Sciences’ and the ‘College of Nursing’.

Furthermore, Lieutenant-General Dhahi Khalfan expressed his appreciation for the backing provided by the members of the Board of Trustees, including Eng. Yahya Lootah, the son of the colleges' founder.

The graduation ceremony, which took place at Dubai World Trade Centre, was attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of Dubai Health Authority (DHA); Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, CEO of Dubai Academic Health Corporation; and a number of officials, university professors and families of the graduates.

Furthermore, an announcement was made regarding the inauguration of a cutting-edge immunology laboratory. The state-of-the-art laboratory serves as a valuable addition to the integrated healthcare system, working towards achieving the highest standards of diagnostic accuracy, therapeutic excellence and improving patient care. The laboratory is also set to play a critical role in combating diseases and epidemics.

The cohort consisted of graduates from six programmes including: Bachelors of Medicine and Surgery, Bachelors of Pharmacy, Diploma in Addiction Studies, Masters of Addiction Sciences, Masters of Clinical Pharmacy and Masters of Pharmaceutical Product Development.

