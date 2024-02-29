Ahmed bin Mohammed attends mass wedding celebrations held under joint community initiative of GDRFA and Dubai Customs

His Highness: Dubai spares no effort to support its youth and meet all their needs from a professional and social standpoint to build a promising future



The campaign helps boost social cohesion and aligns with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which prioritises family empowerment



His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today (Thursday) attended wedding celebrations for 148 grooms organised by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai in partnership with Dubai Customs as part of a collaborative mass wedding programme, which is part of their wider community initiatives.



The event, which marked the tenth time the two entities had organised such a function, underscores the shared commitment of the two entities to foster social cohesion and empower Emirati families in line with Dubai's Social Agenda 33, which emphasises the family as the cornerstone of the nation. The initiative ultimately aims to instill in young people self-assuredness about their abilities and pride in their identity while ensuring they are fully prepared for what lies in the future.



His Highness congratulated the newlyweds who benefited from the initiative, wishing them a happy family life exemplified by mutual understanding and compassion. He said: “Social development is no less important than economic development. Dubai Social Agenda 33 has placed the ultimate goal of happier families at the forefront of its programme. The family is the first building block of a strong society and the leadership is keen to provide all necessary support and ensure the right conditions to facilitate happy and stable families. Dubai spares no effort to support its youth and meet all their needs from a professional and social standpoint to build a promising future.”



Sheikh Ahmed praised the impressive participation of various national entities in supporting the vital goal of strong families as a reflection of a vibrant society. The group wedding initiative embodied this spirit with its message of cohesion, solidarity, and keenness to enable young people have the best opportunity to start family life in the best possible environment, he said.



Held at the Sheikh Maktoum Hall in Dubai World Trade Centre, the mass wedding initiative, which marks a sustained campaign by both entities, offers a platform for the active involvement of numerous employees in the significant social occasion. It provides comprehensive support to those about to embark on married life, strengthening the Emirati family as an integral unit of society. The strategy pursued by both GDRFA and Dubai Customs in terms of social responsibility also emphasises on a sustainable approach, deepening their focus on family and community through initiatives targeting the overall development of skills among national cadres.



His Excellency Major General Mohamed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA in Dubai, congratulated the newlyweds during the ceremony. He said the success of previous events on similar lines had led to the realisation of a tenth mass wedding ceremony. He underscored the importance of such initiatives as models exemplifying the spirit of family bonding and solidarity within Emirati society. Initiatives of this nature contribute to fostering social cohesion, embodying the values of solidarity, and aligning with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which prioritises family empowerment and seeks to enhance the role of the family as a fundamental unit in building a strong and interconnected society, he added.



H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, congratulated the newlyweds and highlighted the UAE's commitment to prioritising the well-being of its people through strategic plans and developmental initiatives. The leadership's emphasis on the welfare of citizens translates into robust support for citizens, promoting family stability, ensuring a decent standard of life, and supporting overall quality of life while establishing its foundations in society.



He added, “We are pleased to celebrate with the newlyweds as they embark on a new life, forming a happy family that contributes to the support of the societal system in the UAE and aligns with the leadership's vision in Dubai's Social Agenda 33.” He urged all young employees embarking on a new life to focus on building a happy family rooted in harmony and understanding, serving as a positive core for UAE society. He also commended the strategic cooperation with GDRFA, saying it had positively contributed to enhancing the level of happiness and welfare of citizens, thereby promoting sustainable development.







