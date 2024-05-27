Ahmed bin Mohammed attends opening of Arab Youth Media Forum held on Day 1 of Arab Media Summit

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, attended the opening of the Arab Media Summit 2024 organised by the Dubai Press Club. The summit commenced today in Dubai with the second edition of the Arab Youth Media Forum.



Featuring over 4,000 media professionals, including prominent politicians, Arab media leaders, editors-in-chief of local and Arab newspapers, leading writers and thinkers from the Arab world, and notable media figures, the Arab Media Summit is the region’s largest media thought leadership platform.



Also present during the opening session were His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated; and a number of ministers, dignitaries, senior officials; and over 1,000 young media professionals.



The opening session was also attended by Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club (DPC).



The session began with a welcome speech by Dr. Maitha bint Essa Buhumaid, Director of the Dubai Press Club in which she announced the launch of Ibda’a – The Arab Youth Media Award. This initiative revives the award launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in 2001, originally named the Ibda’a Media Student Awards. The initiative reaffirms Dubai's commitment to fostering excellence and creativity among young aspiring media professionals.



Dr. Maitha Buhumaid emphasised the vital role of youth in media transformation amidst rapid global changes. She highlighted the Arab Youth Media Forum’s mission to engage young people in shaping the future of the Arab media sector, bridging the gap between education and labour market needs, and fostering creative ideas inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.



Impact of youth in the digital era

The second edition of the Arab Youth Media Forum on Day 1 of the Arab Media Summit featured a keynote address delivered by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, UAE Minister of State for Youth, in which he highlighted the UAE’s unwavering commitment to continuously empowering youth to play a vital role in realising the nation’s vision.



Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi stressed the importance of youthful voices in the digital age, embodying diversity and innovation while addressing contemporary issues. He said that it’s crucial to invest in youth and encourage them to leverage their creative and technological skills to develop media content that shapes a better future, in ways that reflect Arab culture and values.



Dr. Al Neyadi urged youth to be pioneers in digital media and work towards positive, sustainable change. He emphasised their vital role in shaping trends and forging new pathways for development. As creators and innovators, they enrich the landscape with thoughtful insights and a clear understanding of what is needed to build a brighter future.



He also assured them that their impact on media goes beyond new technology adoption. It involves creating a new vision and providing content that promotes positivity, and inspires and empowers individuals to achieve significant accomplishments.



Dr. Al Neyadi said the Forum offers an opportunity to invest in talented youth in the media, emphasising that continuous training and development will enhance their skills and global competitiveness. He also highlighted the need to support and encourage young people to create content that builds ambitious and cohesive communities, as they are the future of the industry.



A leading role

Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri said the launch of the Arab Media Summit highlights Dubai's leading role as a hub for media and creative professionals. She said starting the Summit with the Arab Youth Media Forum, reflects the importance that the UAE and Dubai place on youth.



She also said the UAE’s leadership offers a unique model for supporting and empowering youth to lead development across vital sectors. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has given youth every opportunity to prove their ability to shoulder responsibility, she noted.



"Guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and in partnership with all stakeholders, we continue to further accelerate the development of media in the region and ensure youth play an important role in this effort. The youth remain our most significant asset in developing the media sector, as they are well placed to understand and meet the demands of the future."









Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.