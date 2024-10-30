Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Media Council meeting

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC), today chaired a meeting of the council.

This meeting reflects His Highness’s commitment to reviewing the Council's progress and evaluating the outcomes of its strategic objectives, with a focus on strengthening Dubai’s global leadership in the media industry.

During the meeting, His Highness commended the Council’s efforts to strengthen Dubai’s media capabilities and competitiveness. He highlighted the council’s strategic priorities including nurturing Emirati media talent, fostering global partnerships, and exchanging expertise to raise the quality of local media content to match international standards as part of broader efforts to consolidate Dubai’s status as a hub for media innovation and creativity.

The meeting, attended by Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, reviewed Dubai Media Incorporated’s (DMI) strategic development initiatives. Key areas of focus include attracting and training Emirati media talent, expanding strategic partnerships with media institutions to exchange expertise and best practices, and collaborating with leading global new media technology companies. These efforts aim to ensure that DMI keeps pace with industry advancements, builds its competitiveness, and continues to deliver high-quality content that meets the expectations of audiences both within the UAE and internationally.

The meeting also reviewed the #ZayedAndRashid campaign launched by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, under the directives of the Chairman of the Dubai Media Council to celebrate national occasions. The initiative honours the enduring legacy of the UAE’s Founding Fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.

The campaign, launched in partnership with government, semi-government and private sector entities, coincides with the UAE Flag Day and the 53rd Eid Al Etihad celebrations. His Highness was briefed about the preparation for the campaign, which will highlight the vibrant array of festivities across the emirate from 3 November to 2 December.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed reviewed the Media Knowledge Exchange Programme, a strategic initiative by the Dubai Media Council aimed at positioning Dubai as a media innovation leader. This programme facilitates the adoption of global media best practices with the goal of enhancing Dubai’s media ecosystem and strengthening its competitive edge in the evolving global landscape.

His Highness was updated on the programme's progress, including a recent visit of the council’s delegation to Japan, as part of which they visited 22 media organisations to learn about their operations, advanced technologies, and human resource development strategies.

Discussions during these visits focused on fostering collaboration to enhance the local media sector, including knowledge exchange and media production partnerships. The programme seeks to train Emirati media professionals using insights drawn from Japanese companies.

The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, along with Council members His Excellency Malek Al Malek, His Excellency Mohammed Al Mulla, His Excellency Essam Kazim, Abdullah Belhoul; and Amal Ahmed bin Shabib.

