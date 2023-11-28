Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Board of Trustees of MBRHC

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Supreme Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRHC), chaired a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Establishment to review its future initiatives aimed at enhancing its impact worldwide.



"Humanitarianism has been at the heart of our national ethos since the UAE's establishment 52 years ago. Dubai and the UAE’s global humanitarian programmes have consistently made a lasting impact, empowering people across the world to lead lives of dignity," His Highness said. "Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Establishment remains committed to building on its successes to make a difference to the lives of communities worldwide. These efforts reflect Emirati values and our commitment to build a brighter future.”



His Highness commended the Establishment for its proactive role in advancing the principles of equity, tolerance and peace among diverse nationalities and cultures. This active involvement significantly strengthens the UAE's charitable and humanitarian endeavours and its relief efforts worldwide.



His Excellency Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, said: "Our initiatives are inspired and guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his directives to provide assistance to underprivileged communities across the world. Dubai and the UAE have emerged as shining global exemplars of generosity."



He also emphasised that the Establishment's goal is to continually enhance its services by proactively addressing the changing needs of individuals and communities, both within the UAE and globally. This commitment is in line with the forward-looking approach of the Dubai Government, he added.



The meeting reviewed the Establishment’s strategy, which aims to establish it as a leading global humanitarian entity that makes significant contributions across the world. A comprehensive report outlining the Establishment's recent activities, both at local and international levels, was presented, and plans for future endeavours were discussed.

