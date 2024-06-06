Ahmed bin Mohammed honours winners of 13th Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport

Mattar Al Tayer: The award has raised awareness of sustainable transport systems among both individuals and organisations

Award receives 170 submissions in three main categories: Initiatives, Research and Development and Special Recognition

Qatar’s Mowasalat Karwa wins ‘Outstanding Sustainable Transport’ Award

Dubai Municipality secures ‘Initiatives for People of Determination’ Award

Abu Dhabi Mobility named winner in 'Mobility Management' and ‘Transport Safety' categories

Legend World Rent a Car garners ‘Environmental Protection’ Award



Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, honoured the winners of the 13th Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport (DAST) 2024 organised by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The award aims to encourage public and private entities to adopt sustainable transport solutions, preserve the environment, and improve transport safety.



His Highness was welcomed at the venue of the award ceremony, the Dubai World Trade Centre, by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, and a host of directors from public and private entities.

The ceremony commenced with the screening of a film on DAST, which highlighted Dubai's urban and economic boom and its significant impact on transport and mobility. The film illustrated the vital role of road and transport network development in the growth of the emirate's economy.



Sustainable transformation

Richard De Cani, a global leader in city planning and design, and Director and Board Member of Arup Consulting, delivered the keynote speech at the event titled ‘Transport and Sustainable Mobility - Where We Came From and Where We Are Going’. “The huge changes witnessed by the world in road and transport systems are no longer limited to public and private vehicles but encompass a broader range of solutions aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” he commented.



De Cani highlighted Dubai's pioneering role in sustainable transformation through various initiatives aimed at accelerating its goal of being the world’s best city for living. He stressed the importance of all global cities continuing their endeavours towards zero emissions and adopting innovative solutions across the board to foster the well-being of residents.



Honouring the winners

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, accompanied by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, honoured the winners in various DAST categories. The award received 170 submissions in three main categories: Initiatives (59), Research and Development (77), and Special Recognition (34).



Mowasalat Karwa, Qatar's official land transport provider, won the ‘Outstanding Sustainable Transport’ Award for its role in providing modern transport means that contributed to reducing the carbon footprint, saving energy, recycling waste, and undertaking innovative initiatives that contribute to a healthier environment and a more sustainable future.



The Integrated Transport Centre (rebranded Abu Dhabi Mobility) won the ‘Mobility Management’ Award for the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Mobility Project – Leading The Way, which offers future solutions for transport requirements. ITC also secured the ‘Transport Safety’ Award for its efforts in improving the traffic safety of motorbikes operating in the delivery business, which have enhanced motorcyclists' safety and reduced motorcycle-related incidents.



Legend World Rent a Car received the ‘Environmental Protection’ Award for its sustainable and innovative green energy business solutions, which promote a sustainable future by expanding the availability of electric vehicles and charging stations. Dubai Municipality won the ‘Initiatives for People of Determination’ Award for its Waste Recycled Materials Collection Center project, an inclusive initiative that encourages the participation of People of Determination in environmental sustainability.



His Highness also honoured the head and members of the DAST jury and the award sponsors, including strategic sponsors DEWA and ENOC, gold sponsors DP World and Al Nabooda, and platinum sponsor Dubai Municipality. Silver sponsors included the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, KPMG and Arabia Taxi, while DEWA and ENOC were the strategic sponsors.



Research and development

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, RTA, honoured the winners in the ‘Research and Development’ category. The Academic Action Group from the University of Sharjah, comprising Dr. Walid Abdulaziz and Dr. Muammar Abu Zuweid, and students Sham Marwan Miro, Ayat Jamal Ashour, and Reem Nassif Ahmed Hassan, won the ‘Best Academic Research’ Award for their study on the impact of climate change on LCCA and CO2 Flexible Pavement. Raed Hamdan Abulnaga, a student from the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government was awarded second place for his work on ‘Rethinking Sustainable Urban Mobility for Ras Al Khaimah’. Dr Zafer Saeed from the University of Sharjah secured third place for his research on ‘Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production - Process from Microalgae Source’.



The ‘Best Student Project’ Award was won by Hessa Saif Al Mahrezi, Nada Ibrahim, and Ghanim Bashayer Nasser from the University of Sharjah for their Hydrogen Fuel Cells In Transportation project. The second place went to Moaza Khlafan, Jawaher Adel, Ghaya Marwan, and Hana Abdullah from Fatima Al Zahra School for their ‘EcoBoost Turbine’ project. Maryam Obaid Al Zaabi and Sheikha Salma Alyalili from the Jamila Bouhaird Secondary School for Girls secured third place for their project ‘Sustainable Safety for Carrying Public School Students’.

Special Recognition

Al Tayer also honoured the winners of the ‘Special Recognition’ category. Dar Al-Handasah Company won the ‘Best Consultant’ Award for maintaining exemplary environmentally friendly practices in engineering consultancy, promoting sustainability in RTA projects, and supporting sustainability-related activities and initiatives. Parsons secured second place, while Arabia Taxi won the Best Partner Award for implementing the best safety and sustainability practices in taxi services. Keolis MHI, which operates and maintains the Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram, was the runner-up. United Motors & Heavy Equipment Company won the ‘Best Contractor’ Award for its initiative in providing highly efficient, environmentally friendly buses, with Swaidan Trading Company finishing second.



Environmental and sustainability awareness

Commenting on the award, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer highlighted the crucial role of the Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport in promoting sustainable mobility. "The Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport has achieved great success by not just spreading and consolidating awareness, but also by urging individuals and institutions to devise practical solutions. These solutions have enriched sustainable transport and promoted the protection of the environment and natural resources by optimising the use of energy, applying the principles of sustainable development, and promoting the concept of mass transit to reduce the carbon footprint."



"The award has seen continuous growth, as demonstrated by the rising number of entries. The current edition received 170 entries, 30 more than the previous edition. The scope of the award has also expanded to include more government and semi-government organisations, as well as private businesses, allowing them to contribute to the development of sustainable transport in the UAE." he added



Objectives

Key objectives of the award include raising awareness and encouraging community organisations and individuals to actively support RTA in developing a safe and easily accessible transport system for all. It showcases RTA’s pioneering efforts in forging partnerships with various organisations in mobility, safety, and environmental protection.



The award also emphasises the importance of sustainable transport, safety, and the environment, making them primary concerns for institutions and the local media. It seeks to spread awareness, a sense of responsibility and the spirit of initiative among society in matters related to transport, safety, and the environment. Additionally, it stimulates creativity and leadership in various fields of mobility to maximise benefits for all. The award also provides technical support and high-level expertise to the community and institutions through the Resource Centre for DAST.



Target groups

All organisations across the region can participate in DAST by making submissions for initiatives and practices compatible with the award's requirements and categories. Entries are open to local and regional government institutions, private organisations, public benefit organisations, and individuals in the categories of ‘Best Research’, ‘Academic Project’, ‘Best Research’, and ‘Best Student Project’.



Evaluation criteria

The evaluation criteria for the award include governance and planning strategy, sustainability initiatives and results, leadership, competitiveness, excellence, implementation and development methodology of initiatives, innovation and knowledge transfer, objectivity, design, deliverables, contribution to increasing community awareness of sustainability issues and global sustainable development goals, participation in related events, workshops and activities, and the contribution of various entities to achieving the strategic goals and objectives of the RTA.



Impartial jury

Submissions for the award are reviewed by an independent and impartial jury composed of specialised experts from educational institutions and other organisations outside of RTA. The committee creates sub-committees for each award category. The evaluation and testing of the winning submissions are conducted according to specific principles and criteria. For instance, each initiative must have a clear title that reflects its nature and objectives. Every assessment criterion includes multiple fields and sub-benchmarks.





