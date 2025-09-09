Ahmed bin Mohammed Inaugurates Universal Postal Congress in Dubai

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, attended the launch of the 28th Universal Postal Congress, held under the theme ‘Leading Change, Creating the Future’. Running until 19 September, 2025, the Congress brings together high-level delegations from the 192 member countries of the Universal Postal Union (UPU). The event is co-organised by the UPU and 7X, the UAE’s official representative to the Union.

HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed toured the UAE Pavilion at the event, which features a postal museum showcasing the country’s evolution from handwritten correspondence and traditional stamps to today’s advanced digital postal system. The Pavilion also highlights cutting-edge innovations from technology companies, logistics providers, and e-commerce players, alongside a dedicated space for stamp collectors. Over the course of the Congress, it will serve as a hub for signing agreements between public and private entities at both local and international levels and will host a series of events organised by participating delegations on the sidelines of the Congress.

The UAE’s growing role in the sector

During the visit, HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum signed the first edition of the official stamp released to mark the UAE’s hosting of the Congress. This issuance reflects the UAE’s prominent role as a global hub for postal and logistics services, while reaffirming its commitment to driving digital transformation by embracing cutting-edge technologies and enabling e-commerce solutions and smart services.

The opening session was led by His Excellency Badr Al-Olama, Honorary Chair of the Congress and Chairman of 7X, in the presence of ministers, ambassadors, and senior officials from the UAE and UPU member countries. During the session, participants elected Tariq Ahmed Al Wahedi, Group CEO of 7X, as Chair of the 28th Congress, entrusting him with guiding the event’s proceedings and overseeing sessions and deliberations in accordance with the Union’s constitution and procedural rules. The first day saw the approval of the agenda and work programme, along with the confirmation of specialised Congress bodies, laying the foundation for in-depth discussions on key topics, including the general strategy and operational development projects worldwide.

The opening day recorded an exceptional turnout, with over 2,200 participants attending in person and joining virtually. The strong engagement highlights not only the global importance of the Congress, but also the UAE’s ability to deliver a seamless hybrid experience that promotes inclusivity and broad digital participation.

The event’s programme also featured the ‘UPU Global Leaders Summit,’ which convened ministers, heads of regulatory authorities, leaders of national postal institutions, and logistics leaders to exchange ideas and develop joint insights to shape a shared vision for the future of postal and logistics services.

HE Badr Al-Olama said: “The 28th Universal Postal Congress is an opportunity to set the tone for the next era of universal postal services, and to ensure that the sector remains relevant and responsive to twenty-first century realities. The UAE commitment to the success of this Congress is driven by a spirit of consensus-building and partnership, anchored in service and driven by action, so that the progress we set in motion today resonates across regions and generations.”

Masahiko Metoki, Director General of the Universal Postal Union, said, “This Congress is our opportunity to ensure that every link in our network is strong. It is our opportunity to demonstrate that, despite any differences in views or interests, we are able to build common solutions, regardless of our region, level of development or business model. It is our opportunity to work collectively for the benefit of all, to build on what has always made our postal community and the UPU so unique for more than the last 150 years: solidarity and universality.”

The ‘Dubai Strategy’: Roadmap for the next cycle

The 28th Universal Postal Congress will adopt the UPU’s new strategy for 2026-2029, which will be known as the ‘Dubai Strategy’ in recognition of the host city. This forward-looking roadmap is built on four key pillars - advancing service quality, promoting inclusivity, accelerating digital transformation, and supporting sustainability across the sector. It will also introduce updates to postal exchange regulations and remuneration frameworks. In the days ahead, the Congress will also elect the UPU’s Director General and Deputy Director General for the next cycle, alongside new members for the Council of Administration and the Postal Operations Council.

Deliberations are expected to result in a comprehensive suite of decisions and recommendations, including the updating of postal products as well as remuneration and fee mechanisms under a modern integrated system. This suite will further enhance quality standards and operational integration between postal operators and wider ecosystem partners of logistics service providers. The outcomes will also expand financial inclusion through postal financial services, advance sustainability and clean energy adoption, and reinforce cybersecurity and data protection across the global postal network.

Tariq Ahmed Al Wahedi said: “Our ambition is to accelerate the digital transformation of the global postal ecosystem through three pillars. The first is modern digital governance that unifies data standards, enables integrated operations, and guarantees privacy protection and cybersecurity. The second is smart infrastructure, leveraging advanced analytics, automation, and artificial intelligence to elevate service quality, reduce costs, and drive innovation. The third is empowering member states through strong partnerships that expand access and deliver inclusive services.”

Al Wahedi added: “Together with member state delegations, partner institutions, and the private sector, we will update exchange rules, remuneration systems and fee mechanisms, enhance the integration of postal financial services, support green energy transition and climate solutions, and strengthen cross-border e-commerce, particularly for SMEs, through more reliable and seamless connections. Our goal is to deliver actionable outcomes that improve customer experience, boost the resilience of postal networks, and transform innovation into a sustainable ecosystem that keeps pace with the evolving needs of individuals and businesses. This will set the Union on a clear path toward a new era of growth and global impact.”

Official stamp

Designed by Emirati artist Yasmin Al Mulla, the official stamp released to mark the UAE’s hosting of the event celebrates art as a universal language of human connection and cultural exchange. Through her creative lens, the design fuses past, present and future to document the UAE’s remarkable journey.

By hosting this landmark global gathering of decision-makers and experts, the UAE reaffirms its role as a reliable partner supporting the international postal and logistics sector. The country continues to place people at the heart of development while investing in knowledge and advanced technologies to build a more prosperous, integrated, and sustainable future.