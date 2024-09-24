Ahmed bin Mohammed issues decision appointing Dr. Maitha Buhumaid as CEO of Marketing and Communication at Dubai Media

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, issued a decision appointing Dr. Maitha bint Essa Buhumaid as CEO of Marketing and Communication at Dubai Media.

The appointment is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to empower UAE national talent to assume leadership positions in key sectors.

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, wished Dr. Maitha Buhumaid success in her new role. She highlighted that this appointment reflects the leadership’s confidence in the ability of Emiratis in leadership positions to drive development across various sectors.

“The Dubai Media Council will continue to work closely with Dubai Media to further strengthen Dubai's position as a leading regional and global media hub,” Her Excellency added.

His Excellency Mohamed AlMulla, CEO of Dubai Media, said that Dr. Maitha Buhumaid’s appointment, backed by her more than 20 years of extensive experience in the media and government communications field, will be a key driver in advancing the organisation’s success.

He also expressed his confidence in her abilities and extended his best wishes for her success in the new role.

