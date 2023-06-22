Ahmed bin Mohammed launches the ‘Mohammed Bin Rashid Scholarship for Emirati Media Students’ at a meeting of the Dubai Media Council

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, yesterday chaired a meeting of the Council held to discuss various key initiatives aimed at accelerating the development of the Dubai media sector. The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Council, and other members of the Council.

The meeting discussed new projects focused on achieving the Council’s strategic goals in the new phase of Dubai’s growth, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed said, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate seeks to further strengthen its status as a regional media hub by promoting innovation, enhancing its creative ecosystem and fostering the development of high quality content. His Highness said Dubai’s commitment to identifying exceptional talent and nurturing them by providing outstanding training reflects the leadership’s belief in the vital role human capital plays in sustainable development.

During the meeting, His Highness also announced the ‘Mohammed Bin Rashid Scholarship for Emirati Media Students’, a new initiative to foster the development of exceptional young media talent. In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the new scholarship programme, offered under the umbrella of the Dubai Media Council, seeks to empower young Emirati talent to contribute to the media sector’s growth.

Aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Media Council outlined in Law No. (5) of 2022, the scholarship programme forms part of efforts to enhance Dubai's status as a global media talent hub and raise the competitiveness of Dubai-based media.

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri said the new initiative reflects the leadership’s commitment to equipping Emiratis with the knowledge and professional skills needed to achieve global standards of excellence. Providing further details of the new programme, she said the scholarship will cover the full tuition fees of the programme to which the selected media students have been accepted.

She said the Council will work to further enhance the supportive environment for scholarship recipients as well as the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Communication through strategic partnerships with council members and media partners, especially Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI). The Council will also accelerate efforts to raise the enrollment of Emirati students in the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Communication through promotional campaigns and awareness workshops.

During the meeting, the Council also reviewed the new law pertaining to the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO).

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed approved the appointment of Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), as a member of the Dubai Media Council. This decision recognises his significant role in the development of the academic sector and the media industry.

Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, highlighted the need to develop a skilled local workforce adept in using advanced technologies, especially at a time when new technological innovations are accelerating the industry’s transformation. Effective strategies to raise the capabilities of local media talent and encourage their contributions to the growth of the sector are critical to ensure the local media industry remains globally competitive, she said.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Malek Sultan Al Malek; His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Karam; Abdullah Humaid Belhoul; Younes Al Nasser; Amal Ahmed bin Shabib; Mohammed Sulaiman Al Mulla; and Nehal Badri, Secretary General of Dubai Media Council.

The Council also reviewed the findings of a study conducted in partnership with the Dubai Future Foundation’s Dubai Future Labs to explore new ways to enhance opportunities for Emirati media talent. Amal bin Shabeeb, CEO of Dubai Future Labs, said the study identified three main challenges faced in this regard: the lack of media awareness among the younger generation, the absence of an integrated approach to developing media talent, and the limited participation of media experts in decision making related to talent development in the industry

The CEO of Dubai Future Labs presented several proposed initiatives aimed at developing young media talent based on the outcomes of the study. The study’s three main recommendations included integration of talent into the media sector at an early age, creation of more opportunities for outstanding young media talent, and the development of frameworks that enable young talent to contribute to the development of high-quality media content.

The Dubai Media Counci meeting discussed Dubai Press Club’s preparations for the forthcoming 21st edition of the Arab Media Forum, scheduled to be held on 26 and 27 September.

The Council also discussed ways to enhance the implementation of Dubai media campaigns focused on promoting national and community events. The Dubai Media Council has assumed the responsibility of running these campaigns. By combining the resources of the Council’s members and various entities, the Council will seek to enhance the effectiveness of these campaigns

The meeting also featured a discussion on Brand Dubai’s upcoming #DubaiDestinations summer campaign.

