Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with participants of Dubai Media Council’s Media Leadership Programme

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, met with participants of the Media Leadership Programme, an initiative launched by the council to develop the second line of government media leaders.

The Programme is part of the council’s broader mission to build a media ecosystem that strengthens Dubai’s status as a global media hub.

Speaking during the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed said, “Dubai’s progress is the result of ambition, clarity of vision, and a relentless commitment to excellence. It is a story that deserves to be shared with the world. The Media Leadership Programme reflects our commitment to cultivating government communicators who can tell the Dubai story with credibility and conviction, and in ways that resonate with global audiences. The initiative is designed to equip our talent with the skills to craft compelling narratives that capture both our current achievements and future ambitions.”

Designed for professionals from 20 government and semi-government entities, the Programme provides participants with the skills to lead strategic communication in a rapidly-evolving landscape. It blends academic insight, international best practice, and real-world application to ensure Dubai’s government communicators can engage effectively with both regional and global audiences.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, said, “Strategic communication is one of the most powerful tools in shaping perception and influence. The Programme provides Dubai’s emerging leaders with the insight, tools, and global perspective needed to articulate the city’s story with confidence. We are building the next generation of storytellers who can capture the spirit of Dubai and translate it into meaningful, future-focused messaging.”

Nehal Badri, Secretary-General of the Dubai Media Council, said, “The Media Leadership Programme reflects our belief that strong institutions are built on strong communication. It equips participants with global best practices and the strategic agility needed to navigate an evolving media environment. From international engagement to public trust, the Programme addresses the real-world demands of modern government communication.”

Hesham Al Olama, Director of Strategy at the Dubai Media Council, said, “This Programme was designed to ensure global standards while addressing Dubai’s specific needs as a fast-growing city with a global profile. The initiative seeks to develop strategic thinkers who can lead with clarity, build trust, and create unique narratives that drive results. The talent in this cohort gives us great confidence in the future of Dubai’s media leadership.”

The nine-month Media Leadership Programme was developed in collaboration with globally renowned institutions such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Columbia University, and George Washington University. The course features international study tours to countries with recognised expertise in government communication. Through lectures, workshops, and hands-on training, participants will gain the skills and certification needed to execute government media strategies with impact.

The Programme supports the Dubai Media Council’s broader strategy of enabling talent, advancing innovation, and aligning media capabilities with the city’s long-term development agenda.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.