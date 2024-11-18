Ahmed bin Mohammed meets with strategic partners of the ‘Emirati Media Talent Pledge’ initiative

- His Highness: Fostering opportunities for Emirati talent and raising their contributions to shaping the nation's media landscape is a national responsibility that demands collective effort

- His Highness witnesses signing of an MoU between the Dubai Media Council and Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council

- Partner entities in the ‘Emirati Media Talent Pledge’ initiative reaches 30

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, met with leaders of partner organisations in the ‘Emirati Media Talent Pledge’ initiative, launched by the Dubai Media Council at the Arab Media Summit 2024.

The meeting discussed ways to further advance the initiative's goals of empowering national talent and expanding opportunities for them in the media sector, aligning with the UAE's vision and the leadership's commitment to Emiratisation.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that fostering opportunities for Emirati talent and raising their contributions to shaping the nation's media landscape is a national responsibility that demands collective effort aligned with the UAE leadership’s vision. He highlighted the importance of nurturing Emirati capabilities and enhancing the private sector’s role in driving sustainable growth across sectors.

During the meeting, His Highness welcomed the media companies that have joined the initiative, emphasising that their support demonstrates a clear recognition of the importance of enabling young national talent to contribute to the media’s development.

Expanding Partnerships

The ‘Emirati Media Talent Pledge’ continues to expand its reach, with recent additions including Al Mashhad TV, Yango, and OSN network, which includes Anghami, raising the total number of participating entities to over 30.

The partner entities highlighted their commitment to supporting the initiative's objectives. They also praised the Dubai Media Council for its key role in introducing initiatives that enhance opportunities for young Emiratis in the media sector.

MoU Signing

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Dubai Media Council and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council to collaborate in securing employment opportunities for Emirati media talent in the private sector.

HH Sheikh Ahmed commended the role of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council and the ‘Nafis Program’ in realising the leadership's vision to strengthen the competitiveness of national talent and facilitate their access to employment opportunities in the private sector.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, and Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council.

His Excellency Ghannam Al Mazrouei expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his steadfast support of Emiratisation in the media sector, aligning with the leadership's vision to empower Emiratis. He also acknowledged the support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, which reflects the UAE's strong commitment to enhancing the role of Emirati talent in driving sustainable development.

His Excellency added that the partnership aims to provide employment opportunities for Emiratis in leading global media institutions, providing the private media sector with access to skilled national talent.

Her Excellency Mona Al Marri said: “Cooperating to support the 'Nafis Program' represents a key strategic step to empower Emirati talent to succeed in the media industry. Preparing skilled media professionals who can adapt to the rapidly evolving media landscape is crucial. Through this cooperation with the 'Nafis Program', we aim to broaden the opportunities available to Emiratis in the media sector.”

The MoU creates a framework for exchange of expertise between the two parties, encouraging private media organisations to register on the ‘Nafis’ platform, offering training and practical experience opportunities for citizens enrolled on the platform, and fostering partnerships with private sector entities. Under the MoU, the two organisations will also work together to raise awareness through workshops to further the goals of the partnership.

The ‘Emirati Media Talent Pledge’ seeks to develop promising national media talent in partnership with the private sector. By providing mentorship, internship, and job opportunities with leading media organisations, the initiative seeks to equip emerging talent, particularly media students with the skills needed to excel in a rapidly growing industry. The initiative will ultimately contribute to strengthening the emirate’s status as a global media hub.

