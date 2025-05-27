Ahmed bin Mohammed officially opens Arab Media Summit 2025

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, officially opened the Arab Media Summit 2025 in the presence of prominent regional and global leaders.

Attended by approximately 8,000 professionals, the Summit continues to serve as the region’s foremost platform for media thought leadership, policy dialogue, and the shaping of future narratives.

Joining H.H. Sheikh Ahmed at the opening were His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and President of the Muslim Council of Elders; Dr. Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of Lebanon; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; and senior media leaders, ministers, policymakers, and content creators from across the Arab region and the world.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed toured the Arab Media Summit venue during which he praised the meticulous organisation of the three-day Summit and its various events.

During the official opening of the Summit, His Eminence Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, delivered a keynote address in which he expressed his admiration for the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which has guided this pivotal summit that serves as a vital platform for intellectual and media discourse across the Arab and Islamic world.

His Eminence praised the Summit’s emphasis on the crucial role of Arab media in addressing the ethical challenges of a rapidly evolving and interconnected world. He expressed the hope that the gathering would result in a practical, collaborative Arab media strategy, one that reflects the realities of the Arab world and protects its youth from the complex risks accompanying rapid technological advancement.

The Grand Imam warned of the harmful influence of certain digital platforms that promote messages distorting public taste and innate morality, which blur the lines between right and wrong, good and bad.

“We, Arabs and Muslims, have suffered from media reports and narratives that distort our image in the West by linking Islam with violence, extremism, and the oppression of women,” he stated. “These narratives falsely portray Islam as a social movement or political ideology that promotes violence, fanaticism, hatred, and rebellion against the global order.”

His Eminence expressed regret that many of these misleading portrayals have made their way into the region, negatively impacting Arab media discourse. He noted that some have resorted to promoting a spurious culture that criticises anything of Arab origin or Islamic thought and orientation. "This has exacerbated existing challenges, significantly undermined pride in our identity, and widened the gap between our contemporary consciousness and our heritage.”

He addressed the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, now in its 19th month, emphasising the historical responsibility of Arab media to present the facts, highlight the resilience of the Palestinian people, and keep the Palestinian cause alive in the hearts and minds of audiences around the world.

"We need extensive media efforts to confront Islamophobia and address its repercussions in Western societies," he added. "This phenomenon is nothing more than an illusion or a fabrication designed to tarnish the image of Islam and undermine its principles of peace and coexistence, despite the well-established rights of humans, animals, plants, and even inanimate objects within the tolerant framework of Islamic Sharia."

The Grand Imam also highlighted attempts to undermine the foundations of Eastern civilisation, its ethical and social principles, and its human and familial values. He warned against attempts to erase these morals, upon which Eastern civilisations have been and continue to be built. “All of this places a responsibility upon us all, especially media professionals, to seriously consider how to confront these toxic winds and save our youth and our homelands from the forces of alienation, annihilation, and dissolution.”

Regarding current technological advancements, His Eminence stressed that “this technological progress, particularly in artificial intelligence, must be governed by ethical responsibility and professional guidelines to prevent it from becoming a destructive force threatening all of humanity.” He noted that “the responsibility lies solely with experts and legislators to safeguard these technologies from deviating from their noble purposes, based on human principles far removed from any goals of hegemony, control, and cultural invasion.”

He also mentioned the joint project he initiated with the late Pope Francis to develop a comprehensive document on the ethics of artificial intelligence. “We had made significant progress in its preparation, and it was on the verge of publication, had fate not decreed otherwise with the passing of the Pope. We remain in contact with the Vatican under its new leadership to complete this project, and we hope it will be realised soon, God willing!”

Addressing the challenging circumstances faced by media professionals, the Grand Imam said, “It is our duty to remember the tragedy of our Palestinian journalist colleagues and others who have paid with their lives for the honour of the word, the sanctity of truth, and the portrayal of reality. More than 200 journalists have been martyred in Gaza, and others have suffered severe injuries, lost limbs, had their homes destroyed, lost their families, or seen their families displaced.”

He concluded his address by saying, “I call upon everyone affiliated with the noble profession of media to participate in developing an Arab media strategy that serves as a shield to protect the truth, preserve the values of our nation, and safeguard its identity. Al-Azhar is pleased to stand with you and support you in fulfilling this sacred duty.”

The official opening of the Arab Media Summit also featured a keynote address by Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of Lebanon in which he expressed his appreciation to the UAE and Dubai for hosting the Summit, commending their efforts to foster joint Arab action.

The Lebanese Prime Minister extended his sincere gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and to the leadership and people of the UAE. He expressed deep appreciation for the UAE's noble stance towards Lebanon and its supportive decisions, acknowledging the UAE's hosting of approximately 190,000 Lebanese citizens who live and work in their second home, enjoying security, safety, and quality of life.

Speaking on the impact of the Arab Media Summit, Nawaf Salam said, "We meet today in extraordinary times, where media is no longer merely a conveyor of reality but a force that shapes it, building public opinion, fostering peace, and unfortunately, sometimes fuelling discord as well." He stressed the need for responsible media that prioritises truth above all else.

"I speak to you from the background of a lawyer, trained to understand that truth is not built on assumptions, and that the path to justice begins with impartiality, devoid of personal interests, and with reverence for facts and evidence," he stated. "This is the noble mission shared by legal professionals and media alike: the pursuit of truth in an era rife with chaos and misinformation. "The pursuit of truth, whether in the judiciary or in the media, is fraught with immense challenges, for it demands complete detachment from all forms of bias."

He pointed out that technological advancements have revolutionised communication, transforming the world into a single, interconnected electronic village. Citing statistics, he noted that over 75% of the global population owns one or more mobile devices, and more than 67 percent are connected to the internet. He highlighted the fact that 58% of people receive news through social media, much of which has unverifiable sources.

The Lebanese Prime Minister spoke about Lebanon’s continued efforts in reconstruction, development, and reform. He affirmed that Lebanon’s true and enduring project is to build a state founded on the rule of law, strong institutions, sovereignty, and independent decision-making—a nation firmly rooted in its Arab identity, open to the world, and positioned to serve as a bridge between East and West.

"The battle we are fighting in Lebanon today is not just economic or political; it is a battle of consciousness, a battle of words," he stated. "Media is not a luxury in our journey towards reform and recovery; it is a fundamental prerequisite. We want it to be a partner in restoring trust and shaping a new future for our country. We ask the media to be professional, impartial, and committed to the truth."

He added, "We are at a historical crossroads in the region, a critical juncture that calls for a new media discourse that confronts attempts at marginalisation and fragmentation and reignites hope. We want a modern, vibrant, and diverse Arab media that shapes the future and does not dwell on the past. A media that opens windows, protects freedom, and does not misuse it."

Nawaf Salam concluded his address with a call to action from Dubai, the city of vision and ambition as envisioned by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai: "I issue a call to every free media professional: Be guardians of the truth, be creators of awareness, be allies of progress."

At the official opening of the Summit's second day, as part of the 24th edition of the Arab Media Forum, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club, and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit, welcomed the Summit’s guests.

"Thanks to your dedication and commitment, this event has become the region's most important platform for shaping the future of Arab media," she said. "Much has changed since we last met. Tools have evolved, roles have shifted, and the questions we face have grown more complex. We have witnessed a major acceleration in artificial intelligence technologies, and we have seen news channels, newspapers, and websites adopting these tools. However, at the same time, we have seen how algorithms can produce misleading content and fabricate narratives."

She posed urgent questions prompted by technological disruption and the fast-moving changes in the region and the world: "Who protects the truth? Who rebuilds trust between the public and the media?. Today, more than ever, we are called upon to preserve the truth, our values, and our identity. We are called upon to protect Arab awareness from being hijacked, and the Arab voice from being distorted."

She emphasised that the media’s responsibility is not merely to keep up with events, but to contribute to building common ground and placing developments in their appropriate context.

She concluded by underscoring the need for balanced media that fosters informed and respectful discourse in an era where facts and narratives are increasingly entangled, and platforms compete at the expense of reason, reaffirming that the institution of media is driven by trust, and doesn’t just represent a profession.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.