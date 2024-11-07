Ahmed bin Mohammed opens ‘SOUN Centre for Care and Rehabilitation’ in Dubai

- Centre established by the Community Development Authority seeks to create a secure and nurturing environment for the rehabilitation of juvenile delinquents

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today opened the ‘SOUN Centre for Care and Rehabilitation’ in Dubai.

Established by the Community Development Authority (CDA), the Centre is committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for rehabilitating juvenile delinquents and guiding them toward positive life changes. This aligns with the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, particularly in establishing a proactive and highly effective social system for protection, care, and empowerment.

During the opening, held in the presence of His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, His Highness was briefed on the essential role of the ‘SOUN Centre for Care and Rehabilitation’ in strengthening cooperation among key entities involved in juvenile judicial and administrative processes, including the Family and Juvenile Prosecution, Dubai Police, and Dubai Courts. By collaborating with organisations such as the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Dubai Health, UAE Ministry of Education, Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dar Al Ber Society, and ENOC Group, the Centre delivers extensive rehabilitation programmes designed to support youth transformation and reintegration.

Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the CDA, said that creating a safe environment for court-sentenced juveniles is essential for their rehabilitation. This approach fosters personal growth, supports positive reintegration into society, discourages harmful behaviours, and opens pathways to new opportunities.

“The launch of the ‘SOUN Centre for Care and Rehabilitation’ reflects the leadership's commitment to ensuring comprehensive support for vulnerable groups. The Centre promotes closer collaboration among agencies responsible for judicial and administrative measures for juveniles and provides various holistic rehabilitation programmes. These programmes, including individual and group sessions along with social, sports, artistic, and religious activities, are crafted to facilitate the positive reintegration of juveniles and help reduce repeat offences,” Buhumaid said.

During the opening, His Highness witnessed the CDA formalising cooperation agreements with four government entities—the Ministry of Education, Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai Health, and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Service. The agreements aim to develop a sustainable and integrated system based on best practices.

The Centre offers specialised support for different categories of juvenile delinquents, including those awaiting trial or at risk of delinquency, as directed by judicial, parliamentary, or police authorities. With a capacity to accommodate 48 juveniles, divided between boys and girls, the facility includes dedicated housing, rehabilitation areas, a mosque, dining halls, playgrounds, gyms, a clinic, classrooms, a courtroom, multi-purpose halls, and administrative offices.

The Care and Rehabilitation Department at the Centre is committed to supporting convicted juvenile delinquents through social and psychological assistance, along with behaviour development, to ensure a successful reintegration after their release. This department is overseen by qualified specialists, including psychological and educational experts, social supervisors, and sports trainers. Additionally, the Centre houses a Prevention and Community Coordination Department that focuses on raising awareness in the community to prevent delinquency among youth in Dubai.

In addition to its rehabilitation programmes led by the CDA, the Centre is dedicated to advancing preventive initiatives. These include educational workshops, awareness campaigns, and comprehensive social and statistical studies that examine factors contributing to juvenile delinquency. By analysing variables like crime hotspots, age groups, offense types, and gender, these studies aim to inform and design targeted programmes to effectively prevent juvenile crime in Dubai.

