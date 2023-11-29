Ahmed bin Mohammed pays tribute to UAE martyrs on the occasion of Commemoration Day

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, said that Commemoration Day serves as an occasion to reflect upon and pay tribute to the nation’s heroes who embodied the highest ideals of sacrifice and loyalty to their beloved homeland. Their selfless acts inspire us to strive harder to consolidate the UAE’s global leadership across various domains, His Highness noted.



In a speech delivered on the occasion of Commemoration Day, His Highness said: “This day provides us with an opportunity to express our gratitude and appreciation to the noble martyrs of our nation, who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our homeland, demonstrating unwavering loyalty to the country. Their heroic actions will remain etched in the memories of the UAE people for generations to come.”



HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum emphasised that Commemoration Day, observed annually on 30 November, symbolises the values of community solidarity and unity among the UAE’s people. It encapsulates profound sentiments of love, loyalty and a deep sense of belonging to the homeland, he said.



“On this day, we also extend our appreciation and gratitude to the mothers and fathers of the martyrs, as well as their families and loved ones. We recognise the lasting sacrifices they have made, which will forever shine as a guiding light and enduring example in the history of the UAE,” His Highness concluded.



