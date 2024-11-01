Ahmed bin Mohammed raises the national flag at the Etihad Museum in Dubai

His Highness: UAE Flag Day exemplifies national solidarity, loyalty, and a futuristic vision

“Right through the nation’s remarkable journey, the Emirati people have held their flag aloft, reflecting their steadfast commitment to the vision set forth by Zayed bin Sultan and Rashid bin Saeed, and the rest of the founding fathers”



In response to a call from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to raise the national flag at ministries and institutions all across the country at 11 am today, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Media Council, hoisted the national flag at Dubai’s Etihad Museum.

A ceremony organised by the Watani Al Emarat Foundation at the museum witnessed the participation of Dubai Police’s military and equestrian units, cadets from the Dubai Police Academy, students from public, private, and Hemaya schools, along with graduates of the Emirati National Identity Ambassadors programme. The event also featured the ‘Knights of the Flag’ exhibition, during which verses from a poem by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid were artistically displayed. Students from Hemaya schools illustrated the dominant themes underscored by the verses, such as celebrating the flag and love for the nation.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed said that UAE Flag Day symbolises a deep-rooted sense of loyalty and belonging among citizens and celebrates a profound symbol around which the Emirati people rallied over five decades ago, leading to the birth of a young nation. Over the years, the UAE has transformed challenges into opportunities and endeavoured to claim a prestigious place among nations shaping the course of the future while living up to the aspirations of its leaders and the hopes of its people to excel and be competitive on the global stage, His Highness added.

Sheikh Ahmed said that the UAE’s flag exemplifies its accomplishments, reinforcing national pride and unity. Right through the nation’s remarkable journey of growth, the Emirati people have held their flag aloft, reflecting their steadfast commitment to the path of excellence and progress and the vision set forth by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and the rest of the founding fathers. The people of the UAE have continued to stand united behind their leadership, collectively striving for a bright future and the opportunities it heralds.

Inspirational journey

Sheikh Ahmed further stated that the UAE is confidently striding towards the future it envisions for its citizens and the generations to come, guided by the visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. With strategic plans and clear objectives in place, teams all over the nation tirelessly work to transform these goals into achievements, further elevating the UAE's standing as an inspiration for other nations on diverse developmental parameters and exemplifying its ability to turn challenges into opportunities and aspirations into tangible success.

His Highness also highlighted the vital role played by Emirati media over the past 50 years in chronicling the country’s successful development journey. Media professionals have acted as true ambassadors for the nation, highlighting its success story and garnering global respect in the process. The professionalism displayed by the UAE media community has also helped motivate new talent while celebrating national achievements, reaffirming the media's significance as a key contributor to the nation’s progress.

Media’s role emphasised

Sheikh Ahmed also stressed the need for media to continue playing a defining role in the nation’s onward journey by helping national cadres in the sector enhance their skills to make use of modern technologies to amplify the UAE’s message to the world. This message, rooted in a spirit of harmony and understanding, seeks to promote hope, peace, and tolerance, and the UAE and its flag have become enduring symbols of hope and optimism for a brighter future that benefits all, he added.

His Excellency Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, CEO of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, said that Flag Day symbolises the unity and cohesion of UAE society and reflects profound pride and loyalty in the nation’s success. He added that the occasion demonstrates the solidarity of Emiratis and residents alike in supporting the nation’s pioneering journey of development, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates and members of the UAE Supreme Council.

His Excellency added that the Watani Al Emarat Foundation organises Flag Day events as part of its mission to strengthen national identity, promote ideals of good citizenry, and instill a deep sense of allegiance and commitment to authentic Emirati values through national initiatives aimed at engaging all segments of society.

