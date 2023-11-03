Ahmed bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day celebration reaffirms national unity and loyalty to the leadership

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said that the celebration of UAE Flag Day, initiated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, serves as a powerful reaffirmation of the UAE people's commitment to their homeland and their loyalty to the leadership. Hoisting the UAE flag is also a tribute to the country's distinguished position on the global stage, His Highness noted.

His Highness extended his congratulations to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as well as Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, on this significant national occasion. He emphasised that this day symbolises unity, sovereignty and national pride, serving as an opportunity to renew the sense of loyalty and belonging to the homeland.

HH Sheikh Ahmed said: “On this day, we extend our appreciation to everyone who has dedicated their efforts to enhance our nation’s status. We value every contribution aimed at ensuring that all citizens and residents residing in the UAE experience security, stability and the opportunities for prosperity and progress, under the directives of the leadership. This commitment also serves to strengthen the foundations of the Union, a legacy initiated by our founding fathers, instilling in new generations a deep sense of pride and belonging to this cherished land.”

His Highness added that the UAE flag will always be associated with values of goodness, peace, and cohesion among people, all aimed at creating a brighter future for humanity. “It will continue to serve as a symbol of the nation's advancement and the unwavering commitment of its people to redouble their efforts, pushing the nation to ever greater heights of excellence,’ Sheikh Ahmed said.

His Highness concluded his speech by urging the UAE media to continue their crucial role in promoting the values of loyalty to the beloved homeland. He also emphasised the media's noble mission in furthering growth, prosperity and the principles of coexistence and tolerance.

