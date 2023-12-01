Ahmed bin Mohammed underscores Union Day as an opportunity to renew allegiance to vision of founding fathers

- His Highness says the nation has shown itself capable of anticipating changes, tackling challenges, and building a promising future



His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said the UAE Union Day commemorates the visionary journey undertaken by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, along with the other founding fathers, to shape a nation that has today emerged as a global leader in many respects, fulfilling their dreams.



His Highness highlighted the symbolic significance of celebrating this day, urging Emiratis to build on the edifice envisioned by the founding fathers. He highlighted the day as an occasion to uphold the cherished traditions by reaffirming loyalty to the homeland and its visionary leadership that is committed to the nation’s development, stability and the well-being of its citizens.



Sheikh Ahmed said that Union Day is an opportunity to renew the pledge of allegiance to the nation led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.



The UAE celebrates its Union Day amidst unparalleled achievements and as a notable example of innovation and strategic planning globally. Guided by the leadership, the nation has shown itself capable of anticipating changes, tackling challenges, and building a promising future based on strong foundations, His Highness added.



Sheikh Ahmed also highlighted the UAE's prestigious role in promoting regional and global media. His Highness emphasised the media sector's vital role in conveying the nation’s commitment to spreading the message of peace and cooperation worldwide, recognising its power to positively impact individuals and societies.



His Highness also emphasised the nation's unwavering commitment to the path of progress for all of humanity and highlighted the nation's determination to remain an active contributor in the quest to achieve excellence and prosperity globally.







Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.