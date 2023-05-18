Ahmed bin Mohammed visits Endowments and Minors' Trust Foundation

Awqaf Dubai's endowment assets surpassed AED8.8 billion by end of 2022

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, today visited the Endowments and Minors' Trust Foundation (Awqaf Dubai). During his visit, His Highness reviewed the progress of the Foundation’s humanitarian programmes, initiatives and investment projects.

His Highness said that guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, Awqaf Dubai has raised the role of endowments in promoting sustainable community development in the emirate. The Foundation has also played a significant role in enhancing the well-being of society, particularly youth, and providing support to numerous individuals in need, he said.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed praised the Foundation for its contribution to enhancing Dubai’s endowments sector through innovative projects. “Awqaf Dubai's commitment to ensuring the sustainability of endowment assets, its pursuit of leadership in charitable endeavours and its efforts to diversify investments while prioritising the welfare of minors, have created opportunities for everyone to contribute to the endowments sector,” His Highness said.

During the tour, His Highness was welcomed by His Excellency Issa Al-Ghurair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Awqaf Dubai, and His Excellency Ali Mohammed Al-Mutawa Secretary-General of the Foundation, along with a number of senior officials. His Highness was briefed about the Foundation’s endowment projects and strategic initiatives to streamline endowments and enhance their effectiveness.

His Highness also reviewed the Foundation’s operations and was briefed about the ‘Bread for All’ initiative. He also met with several minors whose education and financial matters are under the care and supervision of the Foundation. By the end of 2022, Awqaf Dubai's endowment assets surpassed AED8.8 billion, positioning it as one of the leading endowment institutions in the region.

